GDMO Celebrates UAE Flag Day With Seventh Edition Of Flag Garden

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) The Government of Dubai Media Office, GDMO, has launched the seventh edition of ‘Flag Garden’ at Kite Beach in Jumeirah, in response to the call from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate Flag Day.

The Flag Garden is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality.

This year, the ‘Flag Garden’ features 4,000 UAE flags arranged to create portraits of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince.

Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: "The annual Flag Garden is part of our efforts to highlight our country’s history and unique achievements and promote national solidarity and patriotism through creative initiatives. This year’s edition of Flag Garden seeks to honour the vision of our leadership and their steadfast commitment to social and economic development, which has helped the UAE join the ranks of the world’s most progressive nations.

"

She also thanked Dubai Municipality for providing the venue and hosting the Flag Garden every year.

Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, said: "The Flag Garden is one of Brand Dubai’s initiatives that seek to convey national messages through artistic projects in uniquely memorable ways. This year’s Flag Garden has created aerial portraits of our leaders to highlight the role of visionary leadership in national development. The initiative is also part of Brand Dubai’s endeavour to create unique experiences that make public spaces in Dubai more vibrant and engaging."

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager, Brand Dubai, said the Flag Garden is held every year to highlight the significance of UAE Flag Day and honour national icons. She invited the public to visit the seventh edition of event being held at Kite Beach in Jumeirah. The visitor-friendly event offers platforms for taking photographs against the backdrop of the flags, she added.

