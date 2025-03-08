GDP Up By 0.2% In Euro Area
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 02:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – In the fourth quarter of 2024, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.2% in the euro area and by 0.4% the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the third quarter of 2024, GDP had grown by 0.4% in both areas.
For the year 2024 as a whole, GDP increased by 0.9% in the euro area and by 1.0 in the EU, after +0.4% in both zones in 2023.
Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.2% in the euro area and by 1.
4% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2024, after +1.0% in the euro area and +1.1% in the EU in the previous quarter.
During the fourth quarter of 2024, GDP in the United States increased by 0.6% compared to the previous quarter (after +0.8% in the third quarter of 2024). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP increased by 2.5% (after +2.7% in the previous quarter).
Ireland (+3.6%) recorded the highest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Denmark (+1.6%) and Portugal (+1.5%). The highest decreases were observed in Malta (-0.7%), Austria (-0.4%), Germany and Finland (both -0.2%).
