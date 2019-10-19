GDRFA Dubai participate in UAE’s preparation for hosting Expo 2020 Dubai

The one-year countdown has begun for Dubai to open its doors to host the largest event of its kind in the Arab World – Expo 2020 Dubai.

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The one-year countdown has begun for Dubai to open its doors to host the largest event of its kind in the Arab World – Expo 2020 Dubai.

As the preparations for Expo 2020 countdown begin, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, in Dubai confirmed that the department is ready for the countdown.

The GDRFA will offer "bookmarks" under the slogan "one year to go to the World’s Greatest Show" for travellers arriving at the Dubai International Airport as soon as they stamp their passport.

The bookmarks include Expo 2020 Dubai logo and a special barcode that allows travellers to browse through the official website of Expo 2020 Dubai for the huge event.

"This comes as part of GDRFA Dubai's keenness to educate visitors in Dubai to the importance of this event easily and smartly," Al Marri said.

Major General Al Marri said, "The countdown has started and we are pleased to be part of this historic moment to host the first-ever extraordinary event in the middle East, Africa, and South Asia."

Al Marri also said, "We assure everyone that we are ready to receive visitors to the exhibition, which will attract more than 25 million people from different countries in the world. We are the frontline in receiving everyone who enters the country."

He added, "GDRFA Dubai is providing all the facilities for visitors to Dubai to enjoy an exceptional experience during their stay and to have in their minds an honourable image of the UAE."