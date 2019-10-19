UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GDRFA Dubai Participate In UAE’s Preparation For Hosting Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 60 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

GDRFA Dubai participate in UAE’s preparation for hosting Expo 2020 Dubai

The one-year countdown has begun for Dubai to open its doors to host the largest event of its kind in the Arab World – Expo 2020 Dubai.

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The one-year countdown has begun for Dubai to open its doors to host the largest event of its kind in the Arab World – Expo 2020 Dubai.

As the preparations for Expo 2020 countdown begin, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, in Dubai confirmed that the department is ready for the countdown.

The GDRFA will offer "bookmarks" under the slogan "one year to go to the World’s Greatest Show" for travellers arriving at the Dubai International Airport as soon as they stamp their passport.

The bookmarks include Expo 2020 Dubai logo and a special barcode that allows travellers to browse through the official website of Expo 2020 Dubai for the huge event.

"This comes as part of GDRFA Dubai's keenness to educate visitors in Dubai to the importance of this event easily and smartly," Al Marri said.

Major General Al Marri said, "The countdown has started and we are pleased to be part of this historic moment to host the first-ever extraordinary event in the middle East, Africa, and South Asia."

Al Marri also said, "We assure everyone that we are ready to receive visitors to the exhibition, which will attract more than 25 million people from different countries in the world. We are the frontline in receiving everyone who enters the country."

He added, "GDRFA Dubai is providing all the facilities for visitors to Dubai to enjoy an exceptional experience during their stay and to have in their minds an honourable image of the UAE."

Related Topics

Africa World UAE Dubai Middle East 2020 Event All From Asia Million Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

15 minutes ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

13 minutes ago

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

16 minutes ago

Italy's Salvini seeks to unite right at Rome rally ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.