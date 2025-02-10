- Home
GDRFA Dubai Showcases Advanced Border Management Technologies At RSO 2025 Forum In Bangkok
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 08:48 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai participated in the RSO 2025 Forum on Border Management Priorities and Challenges, held in Bangkok, Thailand, in January 2025.
The event gathered representatives from governments and international organisations specialising in border security and port management.
During the forum, GDRFA Dubai delegation showcased the latest advanced technologies used in passport control checkpoints, discussed challenges faced in border screening operations, and presented innovative solutions that ensure the highest standards of security and safety while enhancing societal resilience and agility in managing cross-border movements.
The delegation also highlighted digital technologies and biometric data and their role in improving inspection and verification systems, contributing to enhanced security readiness and keeping pace with global developments in the field.
The delegation included Major Hashem Abdulrazzaq Al Hashimi, Head of Technical Development and Improvement at the Future Ports Administration, and Captain Abdullah Ali Al Kamali, Head of Support Services at the Smart Command and Control Center.
They delivered detailed presentations on advanced screening systems at Dubai Airports and the importance of technological integration in strengthening institutional resilience, thereby reinforcing community security and border operations reliability.
Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shnqeeti, Assistant Director for Air Ports Affairs Sector, stated, "Our participation underscores the commitment of Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Citizenship to enhancing its international presence and sharing its outstanding practices in security forums. We continue to leverage global best practices to advance border management in line with the highest standards. Our proactive and innovation-driven approach to security solutions contributes to improving quality of life and strengthening community security, aligning with Dubai’s vision for a safer and more agile future."
