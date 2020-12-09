GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation collaboration to enhance digital innovation in services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, in Dubai, and Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW), signed a second generation memorandum of understanding, MoU, to accelerate digital transformation in immigration services.. The MoU was signed by Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA, and Mr. Rami Kichli, VP – Gulf and Levant, Software AG at the 40th GITEX Technology Week. This is a succeeding step in the strategic alliance between the two companies commenced in 2018.

The initial collaboration between the two entities unveiled extensive opportunities to provide new insights, optimize operations, rationalize systems and ease processes for end users. The extended collaboration will further tackle the toughest challenges, unleash the fullest potential and enable GDRFA-Dubai to elevate the efficiency of processes, scale systems and advance capabilities to maximize the value that end users can derive through the upgraded system.

Software AG’s technology solutions empowers GDRFA’s portfolio range of services. The entity’s key focus will revolve around revolutionizing end user services that are currently presented at GITEX Technology Week. The new generation platform will collaborate on portfolio-based projects to automate its internal demand generation. It will also address external requirements for GDRFA by linking it to external bodies ranging from other government departments, private entities or third parties.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor said, "In phase one of our collaboration, we witnessed the power of digital transformation via robust technologies first hand and the numerous ways it changed immigration for citizens, residents and tourists. With millions of immigration requests coming through, our goal remains to advance operations, increase efficiency, and stay agile to any immigration law revisions. For future scalability, flexibility and to handle changing needs, our extended collaboration will further modernize our systems and deliver winning strategies to stimulate our success in the oncoming decade."

"We seek though this collaboration to translate the future vision of the Emirates of Dubai to harness digital innovation by fully embracing technology in support of a 100% paperless and digitized government that fosters smart living in 2021." he added.

Rami Kichli said, "GDRFA has been one of the front runners in adopting a digital transformation strategy. By deploying second-generation digital services, a flexible, scalable and fully integrated system, GDRFA will be able to enhance overall customer experience and business productivity, creating a seamless system that integrates public and private entities and builds safer experiences for its customers."