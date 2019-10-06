GDRFA Dubai to showcase biometric technology at GITEX

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, GDRFA Dubai, participated in the GITEX Technology Week 2019, in a bid to place the UAE on the map of the digital world and smart cities, in addition to exchanging experiences with international companies and various institutions.

GITEX Technology Week 2019 opened today under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

"We are keen to ensure that our participation this year will be a memorable experience for visitors to the GDRFA Dubai platform, to experience the most intelligent and sophisticated first- and business-class travel in the world by using intelligent technology," said Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai.

He added that GDRFA Dubai is implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into a smart city and one of the happiest cities in the world.

During the exhibition, GDRFA Dubai will feature the Biometric Passenger Journey across all stages of air passenger procedures, starting from the boarding pass and check-in stage, until the boarding of the plane, in cooperation with Emirates Airlines.

It will also showcase other innovative projects and smart services.

Regarding the exhibition, Adel Al Redha, Emirates Chief Operating Officer, said, "We continue to improve our services with the latest technology and innovation, and aim to provide a customer journey that is seamless and fast. Our collaboration with GDRFA has resulted in the world’s first biometric path, giving all our passengers a world-class travel experience at the Dubai International Airport. The experience we are showcasing with GDRFA at GITEX is a first look at our groundbreaking initiatives and the future of travel."

GDEFA Dubai will also showcase its smart services and innovative projects at the "Dubai Smart" platform within the Dubai Paperless corner.

A number of debates and sessions will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition, the most important of which will be a session entitled, "Designing Cities", that will focus on smart citizens and designs presented by Major Salim bin Ali, Happiness Champions at GDRFA Dubai, on the Dubai Smart platform on the third day of the exhibition.