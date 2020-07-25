GDRFA, Dubai tourism companies discuss ways to boost tourism in Dubai in the post-COVID-19 phase

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, met with representatives of tourism companies in Dubai to discuss the mechanism for granting tourist visas as part of promoting and revitalising tourism in the post-COVID-19 phase.

The meeting was also attended by Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, Colonel Dr. Omar Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Entry and Residence Permits Sector, and other officials.

This meeting is in line with the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to reopen Dubai to international tourism. During the meeting, Al Marri said the facilities provided by the UAE and Dubai to vital sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed significantly to reinvigorating the country’s economy, which in turn supported the rapid revival of the tourism sector. He said the fundamental strengths of Dubai’s tourism sector enable it to maintain its sustainability.

"Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and tourism companies are major partners of the GDRFA to realise Dubai’s vision to become the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub," Al Marri added.

He said he expects tourism to emerge stronger from the crisis with the removal of air travel restrictions and the resumption of all vital sectors in the country. He emphasised that the UAE has proven its ability to overcome the crisis by creating a robust framework for managing the impact of the pandemic and implementing comprehensive precautionary measures. Following the resumption of air travel, international tourism flows have been increasing, he noted.

Al Marri further said the GDRFA is geared to contribute to the revitalisation of tourism in Dubai. The department is working constantly with its partners to facilitate the procedures for issuing visas and receiving travellers while ensuring compliance with the UAE government’s measures to protect everyone’s health and safety. He stressed the need to adhere to the UAE government’s air travel protocols.