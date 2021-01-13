GDRFA, Dubai Tourism sign strategic partnership agreement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFA–Dubai) and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) have announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation and promote online services and platforms designed to facilitate processes for the issuance of residency permits for various investor programmes and special visas. These include the Distinguished Guests and the Virtual Working programmes, "Golden Visas" for investors and retirement visa for retirees.

The agreement will enhance cooperation and communication between the two entities and pave the way for the exchange of expertise, experiences, studies, creative and innovative ideas and field visits, which contribute to Dubai’s development and help better serve residents and visitors.

GDRFA-Dubai and Dubai Tourism will also collaborate in organising training programmes and developing new proposals, as well as coordinating across related initiatives and their attendance at events and conferences within and outside the UAE.

The agreement is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a safe and stable international investment destination and the preferred destination for tourism and residency.

It also builds on collaboration and efforts to achieve sustainable development promote happiness and high quality of life, and safeguard the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The agreement was signed by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General, GDRFA - Dubai, and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

The signing ceremony was held at the head office of GDRFA-Dubai on 12th January and was attended by officials from both government bodies.

Major General Al Marri said, "We are committed to strengthening and consolidating cooperation between various government and private sectors in the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, as well as exchange experiences to facilitate procedures for residency permits for different categories of people."

Helal Almarri commented, "Our agreement with GDRFA-Dubai will boost recently launched development strategies inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as the preferred destination for global travellers and foreigners seeking residency.

"As we continuously strive to innovate in showcasing the city as a must-visit destination, spurred on by new trends in global travel and the significant shift that we are now seeing in the way people choose to work, our partnership with GDRFA will help further enhance the initiatives launched by Dubai Tourism including the ‘Retire in Dubai’ and ‘Virtual Working’ programmes aimed at reinforcing Dubai’s status as the lifestyle and tourism destination of choice and the leading hub for remote work, entrepreneurship and investment."

The partnership agreement will facilitate the issuance of residency permits for investors, entrepreneurs, and retirees, along with other relevant processes, such as application assessment procedures and the issuance of special entry permits to those who are eligible to obtain an investor residency permit. GDRFA-Dubai and Dubai Tourism will collaborate on online services, providing useful links to various services.