GE partners with GMIS2021 to drive global manufacturing and economic regeneration

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) DUBAI, 25th May, 2021 (WAM) – General Electric (GE) and the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) have announced a partnership to explore the role of digitisation, lean manufacturing, and workplace safety to support the transformation of manufacturing and economic regeneration both in the UAE and globally.

Through joint thought leadership and knowledge-sharing activities, GE will collaborate with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit to support manufacturers in deploying digitisation, lean processes and safety protocols to improve efficiencies, eliminate waste, lower costs, increase productivity and uptime and enhance employee satisfaction.

To be held at EXPO’s Dubai Exhibition Centre from 22nd to 27th November, the fourth edition of the Summit (GMIS2021) offers a unique international platform to share lessons and explore opportunities around these three crucial enablers, as leaders from the global manufacturing and technology communities engage in discussion and debate to shape the future of manufacturing and industrialisation.

"GE has a 130-year manufacturing heritage with operations across the globe in the critical sectors of energy, healthcare and aviation, and complemented by expertise in digitisation and additive manufacturing," said Nabil Habayeb, Senior Vice President, GE and President & CEO of GE International Markets. "We are pleased to be a partner to GMIS2021 in supporting its role to transform manufacturing and drive economic progress."

GE operates more than 1,000 manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in 130 countries.

The summit is a joint initiative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

With the event coinciding with Dubai Expo, GMIS2021 will position industrialisation at the centre of the global dialogue, reinforcing the sector’s important role in driving economic growth and global prosperity. The theme for GMIS2021 is "Rewiring Societies: Repurposing Digitalisation for Prosperity".

Badr Al Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said, "Together, GMIS and GE will leverage their network and expertise to drive digitisation, industrialisation and thought-leadership to deliver insights and support to the global manufacturing community across every line of business – from factory floors to the deployment of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies."

"As manufacturers across the world move towards the next level of industrialisation by tapping into advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of Things, Blockchain and other transformative innovations, this partnership will be a key enabler in shaping the future of the global manufacturing industry," Al Olama added.

The lean methodology has been championed at GE by company Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, who has prioritised lean across the organisation as a way to foster continuous process improvement. By eliminating these unproductive elements and streamlining operations, manufacturing teams can reduce costs, improve quality, shrink turnaround times, and deliver better value.

Safety, the third manufacturing enabler, is GE’s number one priority. "Our employees are our most important assets. So we are very clear about this one simple focus: keeping our people safe," Habayeb said in conclusion.