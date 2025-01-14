GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has announced that GE Vernova, a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments, is expanding its operations in the free zone with the opening of a 4,300-square-foot warehouse.

The new facility, unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, aims to meet growing demand and enhance the company’s storage and operational capabilities as it scales up its activities in the region.

The warehouse was officially inaugurated by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, and Eric Chaussin, Vice President and CEO of GE Vernova’s Power Transmission.

During the event, Al Mazrouei, alongside other officials from the free zone, toured the facility and were briefed on its state-of-the-art storage systems, designed to streamline operations, as well as the cutting-edge equipment, including advanced gas turbine technologies, that are pivotal to GE Vernova’s operations in the electric power sector.

Al Mazrouei was also briefed on the technical solutions offered by GE Vernova and the new warehouse's plans to strengthen the company’s ability to serve both local and global markets.

Strengthening the supply chain, the new warehouse will be dedicated to the distribution of spare parts as well as the repair and maintenance of equipment for the electric power sector, including wind turbines and solar and hydropower systems.

Designed to support GE Vernova’s logistics operations, the facility will enhance the supply chain by reducing response times for spare parts needed for major projects across the UAE and the region. This expansion will help customers maintain operational continuity and achieve optimal efficiency in their operations.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei stressed that GE Vernova’s expansion within SAIF Zone is a testament to its effective strategies to deliver top-tier services to investors. He noted that the Free Zone's approach guarantees a nurturing environment for businesses to grow, expand, and serve regional and international markets effectively.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that SAIF Zone will continue to solidify its position as a leading investment hub in key economic sectors, including renewable energy and advanced industries. Our efforts are to contribute effectively to Sharjah’s economic diversification strategy, the UAE’s transition toward a low-carbon green economy, and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

He noted that the growing expansion of operations within the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone demonstrates its status as a strategic hub for businesses seeking access to global markets. He added that this success is driven by the free zone’s strategic location, cutting-edge infrastructure, and investor-focused services, which collectively create a dynamic environment for growth and innovation.

He reaffirmed that Free Zone is committed to maintaining this investor-friendly approach, and providing all necessary resources and facilities that ensure the success and satisfaction of all business partners.

For his part, Eric Chaussin said that the company’s decision to expand operations in the Free Zone was driven by the competitive advantages it offers, including its strategic location and advanced infrastructure. These factors, he noted, enable quick and efficient access to local and global markets, streamlining the company’s logistics operations and improving the distribution of spare parts and equipment for the electric power sector.

Chaussin noted that the company boasts extensive expertise, with more than 130 years of experience in energy supply and electricity generation, supported by a workforce of approximately 80,000 employees across 140 countries.

He added that the expansion showcases the company’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s energy production capabilities. GE Vernova has had a presence in the UAE for over 50 years, with the Hamriyah Independent Power Plant in Sharjah standing out as one of its flagship projects.