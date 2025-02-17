Gear Industries Unveils World’s Lightest Ballistic Plate At IDEX 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Jeffery Wu, CEO of Gear Industries Limited, a Hong Kong-based company specialising in innovative defence solutions, emphasised the company's plans to expand in the UAE and the middle East by opening a regional office to strengthen its presence and support the defence sector with advanced technologies.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Hong Kong's first-time participation at IDEX 2025, Wu revealed that the company is displaying around 11 innovative defence products, including the world's lightest ballistic plate, which was selected as one of the top 20 Innovations at IDEX Innovation Path 2025.
Wu explained that the ballistic plate is made from GearXFiber, a groundbreaking material renowned for its exceptional performance and flexibility, meeting international standards such as NIJ and GA.
He added that the plate weighs only 500 grams at the NIJ IIIA protection level, while the level IV plate weighs just 1.9 kilogrammes, offering unparalleled protection with minimal weight.
Wu concluded by expressing confidence in the promising potential of the UAE market for developing innovative defence solutions, thanks to its rich capabilities and experience, positioning it as a global hub for innovation in the security and defence sector.
Recent Stories
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..
Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest
ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases
Minority cards distributed
CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission
Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..
Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy pr ..
Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025
Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience D ..
Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process
PCP's sports gala concludes with thrilling cricket final
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, international companies6 minutes ago
-
Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 20256 minutes ago
-
ADDED issues resolution to regulate establishment, licencing of endowment companies21 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's ASSAN showcases latest ammunition technologies at IDEX 202536 minutes ago
-
BrahMos Aerospace showcases its hypersonic missile system at NAVDEX 202536 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments with China50 minutes ago
-
Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to empower People of Determinat ..51 minutes ago
-
Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer service1 hour ago
-
RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials1 hour ago
-
50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE Cybersecurity Council1 hour ago
-
UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai2 hours ago