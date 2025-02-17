Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Jeffery Wu, CEO of Gear Industries Limited, a Hong Kong-based company specialising in innovative defence solutions, emphasised the company's plans to expand in the UAE and the middle East by opening a regional office to strengthen its presence and support the defence sector with advanced technologies.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Hong Kong's first-time participation at IDEX 2025, Wu revealed that the company is displaying around 11 innovative defence products, including the world's lightest ballistic plate, which was selected as one of the top 20 Innovations at IDEX Innovation Path 2025.

Wu explained that the ballistic plate is made from GearXFiber, a groundbreaking material renowned for its exceptional performance and flexibility, meeting international standards such as NIJ and GA.

He added that the plate weighs only 500 grams at the NIJ IIIA protection level, while the level IV plate weighs just 1.9 kilogrammes, offering unparalleled protection with minimal weight.

Wu concluded by expressing confidence in the promising potential of the UAE market for developing innovative defence solutions, thanks to its rich capabilities and experience, positioning it as a global hub for innovation in the security and defence sector.