Open Menu

Gear Industries Unveils World’s Lightest Ballistic Plate At IDEX 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Jeffery Wu, CEO of Gear Industries Limited, a Hong Kong-based company specialising in innovative defence solutions, emphasised the company's plans to expand in the UAE and the middle East by opening a regional office to strengthen its presence and support the defence sector with advanced technologies.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Hong Kong's first-time participation at IDEX 2025, Wu revealed that the company is displaying around 11 innovative defence products, including the world's lightest ballistic plate, which was selected as one of the top 20 Innovations at IDEX Innovation Path 2025.

Wu explained that the ballistic plate is made from GearXFiber, a groundbreaking material renowned for its exceptional performance and flexibility, meeting international standards such as NIJ and GA.

He added that the plate weighs only 500 grams at the NIJ IIIA protection level, while the level IV plate weighs just 1.9 kilogrammes, offering unparalleled protection with minimal weight.

Wu concluded by expressing confidence in the promising potential of the UAE market for developing innovative defence solutions, thanks to its rich capabilities and experience, positioning it as a global hub for innovation in the security and defence sector.

Related Topics

World UAE Company Hong Kong Middle East Hub Market From Top Weight

Recent Stories

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off stude ..

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..

14 seconds ago
 Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their ..

Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest

3 seconds ago
 ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cas ..

ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases

4 seconds ago
 Minority cards distributed

Minority cards distributed

6 seconds ago
 CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electric ..

CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission

7 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..

6 minutes ago
Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, imp ..

Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy pr ..

9 seconds ago
 Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballist ..

Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025

6 minutes ago
 Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn ..

Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience D ..

5 minutes ago
 Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process

Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process

5 minutes ago
 PCP's sports gala concludes with thrilling cricket ..

PCP's sports gala concludes with thrilling cricket final

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East