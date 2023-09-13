GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) The UAE Government Experience Exchange Programme (GEEP), in partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA), launched the “Diplomatic Leaders Programme”.

The programme upskills government experience exchange experts and equips them with the diplomatic skills required to effectively communicate and impart the UAE's successful governmental experiences and best practices to countries actively engaged in GEEP.

The two-month programme, ending in October 2023, hosts more than 70 skilled Emirati experts who have participated in the joint government experience exchange programmes and initiatives with various governments worldwide. It features a series of lectures, workshops, and interactive sessions to train participants on critical diplomatic skills that would help them effectively share the best UAE practices and experiences with countries worldwide.

The programme builds the capabilities of government experience exchange experts and enables them to fulfil their roles efficiently and effectively by developing their contemporary diplomacy and leadership skills, reviewing the theoretical and experimental frameworks of the diplomatic work, and learning about the current political issues and their impact on the contemporary political ecosystem, thereby strengthening their role in supporting the UAE’s global leadership in various fields of government knowledge and experiences.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, stressed the importance of upskilling Emirati leaders and experts to help them professionally share the UAE’s best practices and experiences with countries worldwide, leveraging the government experience exchange programmes and initiatives, achieving great success in many countries.

“The programme is a key milestone in enhancing government experience exchange initiatives by providing national calibres with the diplomatic skills needed to promote GEEP, support its objectives, and enhance the UAE’s relations with governments worldwide,” he added.

Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of the AGDA, highlighted the UAE's growing global prominence and its significant contributions across various domains. This extraordinary evolution in diplomatic relations has firmly established the UAE as a respected and influential player on the world stage. He underscored the importance of the programme to empower government officials and develop their diplomatic skills so that they can represent the UAE, guided by its international aspirations and vision.

“The AGDA is committed to fostering collaboration with government entities and creating customised training programmes in leadership and diplomacy. Our mission is to prepare government officials to be competent and confident ambassadors for the UAE while sharing Emirati insights and best practices with countries worldwide. Participants will gain an extensive skill set and knowledge, from public speaking, media engagement, diplomatic protocols, and etiquette, to the finesse of negotiation and cross-cultural communication,” he explained.

The programme covers four main modules: Public Speaking and Addressing the Media, Diplomatic Protocol and Etiquette, the Art of Intercultural Communication, and An Introduction to the UAE’s Foreign Policy.

Each course includes several key basic skills to help Emirati calibres convey a clear message to enhance the position of the UAE government internationally, given the vital role of the media and social media platforms in today’s world. The Public Speaking and Addressing the Media module combines theoretical and practical pillars to guide participants on how to deal with interviews and public speaking.

The Diplomatic Protocol and Etiquette module explains the concepts and theories of diplomatic etiquette and the best practices for organising interviews and holding high-level meetings. Participants in this module will learn the protocol procedures, etiquette, and the rules of courtesy and good behaviour to build an entire perspective about etiquette in multicultural ecosystems.

The Art of Intercultural Communication module addresses effective communication skills within multiple cultures, the main principles, and best practices in communicating with individuals from different cultural backgrounds.

The last module focuses on introducing participants to the country’s foreign policy features, reflecting the great respect the UAE and its leadership enjoy regionally and internationally. It further highlights its dynamism, growing scope of activities, and aspirations to expand its international relations. The module tackles the political history of the UAE and its foreign policy while showcasing the most important internal and external historical and political events affecting the country.