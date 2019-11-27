GEMS Education breaks new Guinness World Records on the occasion of UAE National Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) To celebrate the 48th UAE National Day, students, faculty members and parents from GEMS Education, gathered to form the ‘World’s Largest Mosaic Mural Made of Plastic Bottle Caps’ forming the phrase ‘Zayed’s Ambitions Embrace Space’ and set another Guinness World Record.

Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Abdul Rahim Bin Shafi’ and CEO, GEMS education Dino Varkey, along with Mohammed Al Harmi from Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre joined the momentous event held on 26 November 2019 at GEMS Al Barsha National school for Boys.

The Guinness World Record was achieved by collating 13,434 bottle caps, breaking the current record set in Japan where 5,009 caps were used. The mosaic theme demonstrates GEMS Education’s commitment to supporting and celebrating the achievements of the UAE and the success of the National Agenda.

Celebrating this remarkable achievement aligns with GEMS Education’s mission to provide a vibrant learning community committed to delivering the highest standards of academic excellence in all areas.

The bottle caps were stuck on a customised wooden board of size of 14m x 2.20m using glue guns. The caps were coloured black, red, white and green, reflecting the colours of the UAE National Flag.

The event reinforced the commitment of GEMS Education to strengthening national pride in the students. In addition, teachers used this opportunity to explain to students about the importance of finding creative ways to recycle and reuse plastic and disposable items to protect our environment.

The record was validated by Guinness World Record officials at the Al Barsha National School for Boys premises.

Dino Varkey, CEO, GEMS Education said: "The UAE has transformed itself over the last 48 years into a dynamic modern nation that is admired by the rest of the world for its ability to evolve and change with the times. By creating the ‘World’s Largest Mosaic Mural Made of Plastic Bottle Caps’ we wanted to pay tribute to the rulers of the UAE for their visionary leadership which served as a catalyst for the growth GEMS Education."