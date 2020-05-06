General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments praises call of Committee of Human Fraternity to pray to Allah Almighty to end coronavirus crisis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments praised the call of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity to all people to make Thursday, 14th May, 2020, a day to pray to Allah Almighty to end the coronavirus pandemic.

The Authority said that during these exceptional times, it is important to reinforce the human values of compassion and tolerance, which were highlighted in the Human Fraternity Document signed by religious leadership in Abu Dhabi.

"We are now in the Holy Month of Ramadan when Allah Almighty ordered us to commit to good ethics and values.

This invitation to pray to Allah Almighty to end the pandemic has come at the right time, and we call on everyone to participate," it stated.

"During such circumstances, the world is in need of a human solidarity campaign where differences between peoples will disappear, and we can only focus on our similarities. Regardless of our efforts, we still require Allah Almighty’s will and mercy to make this pandemic end," it added.

It expressed its hope that scientists would find a cure that can turn back this disease and save the whole humanity from this serious pandemic.