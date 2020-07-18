UrduPoint.com
General Authority For Islamic Affairs And Endowments, National Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Management Authority Announce Reopening Of Prayer Rooms In Shopping Centers, Towers From Monday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:15 PM

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announce reopening of prayer rooms in shopping centers, towers from Monday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) In conjunction with the partial easing of restrictions on movement and in order to gradually return to normal life, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority have announced the reopening of prayer rooms in commercial centers and towers with precautionary measures, including a capacity limit of 30%, starting from Monday 20th July 2020.

The two entities also stressed the need for all worshippers to adhere to the precautionary measures previously announced in regards to the opening of prayer rooms. These measures include physical distancing between worshippers of 2 meters, prohibiting gatherings before and after prayer, avoiding shaking hands in all forms and sterilizing hands before visiting the prayer rooms, as well as wearing masks.

In addition, worshippers are obligated to read the Qur’an through their own personal electronic devices, such as a smartphone, to use a single-use prayer mat, which will be provided in the prayer rooms, and to download the Al Hosn app to their smartphones.

The ablution places will be sterilized after they are used by each worshipper, and prayer rooms will be sterilized after each prayer and closed until the next prayer time.

