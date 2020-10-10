UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Authority For Sports Discusses Signing Sports Cooperation Agreement With Spain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

General Authority for Sports discusses signing sports cooperation agreement with Spain

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) Saeed Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary-General of the General Authority for Sports, GAS, discussed with Jaime Iglesias, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Spain in the UAE, expanding joint cooperation, as well as the signing of a cooperation agreement on sports between the two countries.

The Secretary-General stressed the Authority’s keenness to provide all facilities in order to achieve the signing of the agreement and means of joint cooperation.

The discussions about the agreement aim to strengthen joint cooperation in sports fields between the UAE and the Kingdom of Spain, in a bid to meet the strategic objectives of the Authority, develop the sports sector and enhance cooperation.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Spain Gas All Agreement

Recent Stories

ALUCOR Leases 555,418 sq. ft. at Hamriyah Free Zon ..

32 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik becomes top scorer in Asia by reachin ..

45 minutes ago

TAMM enhances customer experience by introducing n ..

47 minutes ago

Hamdan Sports Complex celebrates 10th anniversary

47 minutes ago

Two minors crushed to death in okara

55 minutes ago

Govt committed to restore capital's glory through ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.