General Authority for Sports discusses signing sports cooperation agreement with Spain

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) Saeed Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary-General of the General Authority for Sports, GAS, discussed with Jaime Iglesias, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Spain in the UAE, expanding joint cooperation, as well as the signing of a cooperation agreement on sports between the two countries.

The Secretary-General stressed the Authority’s keenness to provide all facilities in order to achieve the signing of the agreement and means of joint cooperation.

The discussions about the agreement aim to strengthen joint cooperation in sports fields between the UAE and the Kingdom of Spain, in a bid to meet the strategic objectives of the Authority, develop the sports sector and enhance cooperation.