- Home
- Middle East
- General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identity for endowment ini ..
General Authority Of Islamic Affairs Adopts Emirates Endowment As Unified Identity For Endowment Initiatives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat has adopted Emirates Endowment as a unified identity for endowment initiatives, reflecting the deeply rooted Emirati values of generosity and community and showcasing the UAE's leadership in developing innovative and impactful endowment programmes.
To promote Emirates Endowment projects, the authority has launched a campaign intended to reach 80 percent community awareness of the Sunnah of Waqf, increase Waqf revenues by 10 percent compared to last year, and achieve a return of AED150 million from existing endowment projects, and AED233 million for the construction of new projects.
The campaign aligns with the aspirations of the UAE’s Year of Community in presenting Emirates Endowment projects as a preferred and trusted avenue for charitable contributions in the country.
Supporting investment and community contributions in Waqf assets, Emirates Endowment has concluded the study and design phases of eight projects, which are to be launched across the emirates.
Recent Stories
On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for Pre ..
General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identi ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day
IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund F ..
Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout for FY 2024
Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partner to boost international inve ..
ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bringing total annual payout to $70 ..
UAE Football Association dismisses national team coach Paulo Bento
Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18
Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for President of Uruguay6 minutes ago
-
General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identity for endowment ini ..6 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day6 minutes ago
-
Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout for FY 202421 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partner to boost international investment inflows36 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bringing total annual payout to $700 million36 minutes ago
-
UAE Football Association dismisses national team coach Paulo Bento51 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 181 hour ago
-
Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei1 hour ago
-
FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea10 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic partners of Dubai C ..11 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat11 hours ago