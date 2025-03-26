Open Menu

General Authority Of Islamic Affairs Adopts Emirates Endowment As Unified Identity For Endowment Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat has adopted Emirates Endowment as a unified identity for endowment initiatives, reflecting the deeply rooted Emirati values of generosity and community and showcasing the UAE's leadership in developing innovative and impactful endowment programmes.

To promote Emirates Endowment projects, the authority has launched a campaign intended to reach 80 percent community awareness of the Sunnah of Waqf, increase Waqf revenues by 10 percent compared to last year, and achieve a return of AED150 million from existing endowment projects, and AED233 million for the construction of new projects.

The campaign aligns with the aspirations of the UAE’s Year of Community in presenting Emirates Endowment projects as a preferred and trusted avenue for charitable contributions in the country.

Supporting investment and community contributions in Waqf assets, Emirates Endowment has concluded the study and design phases of eight projects, which are to be launched across the emirates.

