General Authority Of Islamic Affairs And Endowments Launches Campaign To Support Waqf In Healthcare Services

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments launches campaign to support Waqf in Healthcare Services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments launched a campaign to support the Waqf in Healthcare Services to establish new endowment investments, in line with the national efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, prevent its spread and mitigate its health effects and social repercussions to society.

Dr. Mohammad Matar Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Authority, highlighted the authority’s keenness to adopt the decisions and recommendations issued by relevant national authorities to limit the spread of coronavirus and protect society from its dangers.

"This can be achieved by activating the Authority’s role, which is not limited to promoting awareness but extends to supporting pioneering national and humanitarian initiatives that aim to provide comprehensive care to the people of the UAE, whether residents and visitors, through ensuring the health and safety of everyone, highlighting the brightness of our Islamic religion and our inherited customs of cohesion, cooperation and human values," Al Kaabi said.

Al Kaabi said, "The launch of the Health Endowment Campaign is part of the Authority's strategy to encourage the endowment culture and showcase its positive effects through different circumstances. For this, the GAIAE hopes this campaign will be at the forefront of the efforts of national charitable and humanitarian campaigns that seek to create a healthy environment for all their members and help them lead their lives with reassurance and positivity."

Al Kaabi lauded the way endowments were developing in the UAE and the expansion of banks, which are now supporting many segments of society.

He also highlighted the era of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who paid special attention to charitable and humanitarian aspects by allocating endowments and inviting people to contribute.

"This support from our wise leadership continued through the establishment of many endowment projects, as well as by encouraging the community to establish and develop these projects," Al Kaabi said in conclusion.

