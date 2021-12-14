UrduPoint.com

General Authority Of Islamic Affairs Participate In ‘Clean Up UAE’ Campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Officials, volunteers and employees from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) took part in "Clean Up UAE", a nationwide campaign organised by Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) and led by Chairman and Director-General of Awqaf.

On this occasion, GAIAE expressed its profound appreciation to the organising entity, reiterating that such initiatives help cement the lofty national values in the minds and souls of people and prove that the nation is a top priority that everyone is bound to consider.

Awqaf also cast light on the high rank the UAE has gained globally for being able to become a model green oasis greeted with gasps of admiration worldwide.

On a related note, Awqaf highlighted its keen interest to participate and support all the campaigns aiming to protect the environment and nature and preserve public cleanliness, stressing that such initiatives are consistent with Awqaf’s mission and goals.

"The care for the environment and cleanliness stems from teachings of islam that call for the settlement of the universe," said Awqaf, urging every individual to adopt this approach daily so as to maintain the gains and achievements in this regard.

