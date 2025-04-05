- Home
- Middle East
- General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Russia discuss joint co ..
General Authority Of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration Of Muslims Of Russia Discuss Joint Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 05:45 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, discussed with Shaikh Rawi Ainuddin, Grand Mufti of Russia & President of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Russia, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation to achieve common goals and support efforts to spread a culture of tolerance, coexistence, respect for diversity and pluralism, and acceptance of others, reflecting the bright and civilised face of islam.
During a visit to the Religious Administration in the Russian capital, Moscow, Dr. Al Darei, who was accompanied by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, was briefed by Shaikh Rawi Ainuddin on the efforts of the Religious Administration in serving Muslims in Russia, providing all their religious requirements, enabling them to perform their rituals and prayers, understanding the tolerant values of religion, and strengthening adherence to its lofty teachings, which lead to the happiness and prosperity of society.
For his part, His Eminence expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the UAE and its wise leadership to promote the values of peace and coexistence between different religions and cultures, and to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between peoples on the foundations of dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect.
Recent Stories
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..
ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks
4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opens tomorrow with 661 partici ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on Independence Day
Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing
Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker
More Stories From Middle East
-
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Russia discuss joint co ..6 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investment funds, Qualifyin ..21 minutes ago
-
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours51 minutes ago
-
Sports goods, services prices in EU rose slower in 202451 minutes ago
-
UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 20252 hours ago
-
ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks2 hours ago
-
4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opens tomorrow with 661 participants from 94 countr ..2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing3 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker4 hours ago
-
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms5 hours ago
-
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,3547 hours ago