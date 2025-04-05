General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Russia discuss joint cooperation

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, discussed with Shaikh Rawi Ainuddin, Grand Mufti of Russia & President of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Russia, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation to achieve common goals and support efforts to spread a culture of tolerance, coexistence, respect for diversity and pluralism, and acceptance of others, reflecting the bright and civilised face of islam.

During a visit to the Religious Administration in the Russian capital, Moscow, Dr. Al Darei, who was accompanied by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, was briefed by Shaikh Rawi Ainuddin on the efforts of the Religious Administration in serving Muslims in Russia, providing all their religious requirements, enabling them to perform their rituals and prayers, understanding the tolerant values ​​of religion, and strengthening adherence to its lofty teachings, which lead to the happiness and prosperity of society.

For his part, His Eminence expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the UAE and its wise leadership to promote the values ​​of peace and coexistence between different religions and cultures, and to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between peoples on the foundations of dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect.