General Authority of Sports suspends all sport activities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The UAE's General Authority of Sports, GAS, has announced the suspension of all sporting activities across all sports, including tournaments and competitions.

In a statement, GAS noted that the decision is effective beginning 19th March 2020, and until further notice.

The decision was made to ensure the safety of the UAE community, and in line with continued efforts made by the UAE government and respective bodies to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, the GAS statement concluded.