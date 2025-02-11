General Civil Aviation Authority achieves Guinness World Record for largest aerial display of fireworks, drones

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,11th February, 2025 (WAM) – The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has achieved an international milestone by entering the Guinness World Records with the largest and most spectacular aerial display of fireworks and drones, showcasing its leadership in aviation innovation and airspace management.

This exceptional event took place during the Gala Dinner Ceremony that concluded the first day of the 4th Global Symposium on Implementation Support and the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace, hosted in Abu Dhabi from February 10 to 12, 2025.

The aerial display featured light formations created by integrating 152 live fireworks into rings formed by 300 drones, with a total of 1000 drones lighting up the sky over the capital last night. The display, characterized by precision, safety, and advanced technology, set a world record by combining this number of drones with live fireworks, reflecting the immense potential of drone technology and the ability to organise air operations for such a large number.

Commenting on this achievement, Saif Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said: "This achievement reinforces the UAE’s vision of integrating emerging technologies and organizing a stunning and innovative aerial display with high precision. breaking the world record with such accuracy and scale reflects our commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence in airspace management."

This Guinness World Record stands as a testament to the UAE's role as a global leader in aviation, where technological innovation, creativity, and regulatory excellence come together to shape the future.

