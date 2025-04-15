- Home
General Civil Aviation Authority Announces Resumption Of Air Flights Between UAE And Syria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the resumption of air flights between the United Arab Emirates and the Syrian Arab Republic.
The GCAA said in a press release today that joint coordination is currently underway to complete the necessary procedures for restarting flights between the two countries, in a manner that enhances air traffic and supports passenger and cargo movement between them.
