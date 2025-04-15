General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE and Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the resumption of air flights between the United Arab Emirates and the Syrian Arab Republic.

The GCAA said in a press release today that joint coordination is currently underway to complete the necessary procedures for restarting flights between the two countries, in a manner that enhances air traffic and supports passenger and cargo movement between them.