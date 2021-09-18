General Civil Aviation Authority, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of lectures, training workshops, scientific research, and many other activities in order to benefit and create local scientific opportunities that contribute to enhancing the perceptions of the authority's cadres.

The memorandum was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, and Dr. Khaled Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) at the Authority's main headquarter in Abu Dhabi.

The terms of cooperation include: Spreading the spirit of tolerance and co-existence among employees through the implementation of awareness campaigns and training workshops. Establishing a scholarship program in accordance with the applicable legislation and available resources.

Developing and jointly conducting cultural, social and voluntary activities.

On this occasion, Al Suwaidi, welcomed this constructive cooperation with the prestigious Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities because of its importance in opening new horizons in refining the knowledge of employees, developing their awareness capabilities in culture and spreading the spirit of tolerance and humanity, which the Authority attaches utmost importance.

On his part, Al Dhaheri welcomed the signing of this memorandum which allows both parties to invest in individuals in the best possible way.

"We are keen to have a positive impact on our society, and on future generations; as well as to harness our expertise to serve people wisely and efficiently" Al Dhaheri added.