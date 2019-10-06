General Civil Aviation Authority organises youth circle on future challenges in Canada

(@imziishan)

MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals focus on many aspects, including social, educational, health, climate, human resources, poverty, conservation of natural resources and several other goals that ensure sustainable life for the next generation.

The empowerment of youth in the aviation sector is part of the ICAO Council's agenda, which adopted Goal (5) which focuses on gender equality and the qualification of human resources in all sectors based on the educational qualifications and skills required by the sector. As a result, the ICAO launched "The next generation of aviation professionals" initiative.

Within this context General Civil Aviation Authority held its first global youth circle at the 40th ICAO General Assembly, which is was held from 24 September to 4 October 2019 in Montreal, Canada.

The circle focused on the importance of empowering youth in the aviation sector, and is one of the most important initiatives within the UAE’s election program; it is an important means of cultural and intellectual exchange between generations, and emphasizes the strategy of the soft power in achieving a balanced economic presence. The circle was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Civil Aviation Authority, a number of youth from the delegations participating in the General Assembly, in addition to aviation students from Miguel University in Montreal, and aviation officials from different countries.

Al Mansouri stated: "Holding the youth circle at the headquarters of the organisation is a clear message from the UAE to the world, stressing the importance of intergenerational communication. The human element is very important to achieve sustainable development and being with the youth in the youth circle highlights the importance of bringing the new generation and decision-makers together to develop future plans"

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Chairwoman of the Federal Foundation for Youth, said: ``The UAE occupies a leading position in the field of empowering young people to be pioneers in building the future of the UAE in various vital sectors, preparing them to take responsibility and involve it in decision-making positions. Our wise leadership pays great attention to empowering future generations to complete the country's progress and move it to new heights.

She added: "The participation of youth, federal, local and private institutions in such seminars and dialogues generates creative ideas and contributes to enable our youth to develop solutions to the most important global challenges and involve them in decision-making.



The circle focused on three important topics, including preparing the youth for the future ,building capacities and skills by emphasizing the importance of education, and adopting it to the current and changing future requirements. Equality between the genders in the fields of aviation and support for women to ensure their position in the sector at all levels through rehabilitation and education. The third topic addresses the impact of technology on future jobs and the importance of preparing to meet the requirements of the sector and future changes.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of GCAA, said, "We in the UAE have a successful experience in empowering young people in various sectors, and the experience of the youth circle has proven its worth by transforming the ideas that are presented and the outputs into action plans to be followed up by decision makers. Bringing the youth circle to the ICAO Headquarters set a good example of the importance of adopting the "Next Generation of Aviation Professionals’ initiative, and inviting everyone to be active in this important experience for a rapidly growing sector.

The attendees stressed that through education there are many ways to develop the methods of learning and acquiring skills through different educational stages, taking into account the growth and maturity of different regions of the world.

A number of attendees addressed numerous challenges which women face in their countries, in different regions of the world. The discussion came to emphasise that such challenges can be overcome through awareness and training programs aimed at supporting women in different professions around the world. The circle presented an ideal image and support of the voices of women in highlighting their potential in aviation work. Furthermore, it is necessary to shed the light on the successful females in the Aviation Sector to motivate those who consider working in the aviation field.

The session concluded by stressing the need to continue such discussions and workshops in the aviation sector, in various fields and challenges, and to come up with sustainable solutions that will create an intergenerational harmony to ensure the continuous growth of the sector.