UrduPoint.com

General Civil Aviation Published World First National Regulation Related To Vertiports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vertiports

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has published the world first national regulation related to Vertiports to support rapid developments and continued worldwide investment in the UAE’s highly progressive and competitive aviation industry.

This regulation covers the design and operational requirements of vertiports while ensuring a regulatory environment that supports the efficient and safe operation of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.

The proposed amendments of the new draft regulation have been released for industry consultation, and it will be published later in its final version in the first quarter of 2023.

The rapid and increasing development of electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft have created an imperative for new infrastructure, new networks and new regulatory approaches.

The demand for Vertiports continues to accelerate as eVTOL manufacturers aim to launch their aircraft by 2024. As a potential global network is envisaged by 2030, this novel carbon-neutral industry must be served by suitable, safe and regulated infrastructure.

Through safe and orderly infrastructure, the promises associated with this new mode of transportation include ensuring rapid movement of passengers within cities and reducing traffic jams, as well as rapid logistical responses to emergencies and easy access to markets across cities.

The UAE vertiports regulation strengthens the UAE’s Urban Air Mobility proposition while at the same time enhancing the level of safety within the aviation sector, and proactively provides a unique certification and regulatory oversight framework for vertiports. This increases the safety of our critical national infrastructure and aviation system while maintaining the UAE’s pioneering status within the global aviation industry.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said, “The proactive development of a regulatory framework for vertiports establishes a foundation within the UAE to ensure safe and seamless operation of urban air mobility. The rapid growth of advanced air mobility presents opportunities in the reduction of carbon emissions, decreased congestion, and entry to inaccessible markets, which are achievable through vision, planning and close collaboration with our stakeholders in the aviation industry.”

Related Topics

World UAE Traffic Same Market Industry

Recent Stories

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

16 minutes ago
 WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ ..

WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

16 minutes ago
 15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins ..

15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins 29th December

17 minutes ago
 UAE’s Pension Authority raises awareness on inco ..

UAE’s Pension Authority raises awareness on incorrect contribution practices t ..

17 minutes ago
 ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement fo ..

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement for healthcare in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI an ..

AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI and Blockchain future in banking

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.