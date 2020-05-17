UrduPoint.com
General Department Of Airport Security Assists In Return Of Couple To India After Seeking Help From Dubai Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

General Department of Airport Security assists in return of couple to India after seeking help from Dubai Police

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) As part of the keenness of the General Command of the Dubai Police to serve community members and promote its charitable and humanitarian work, the General Department of Airport Security assisted in the return of an Indian couple to their country, after attaining the required approvals and purchasing their travel tickets.

Brigadier Mohammed Ahmed bin Dylan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Director of the Department, highlighted the keenness of the Dubai Police to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need.

He added that this approach is due to the charitable and humanitarian role of the Dubai Police, which reflects its institutional identity, especially during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Al Mazrouei added that the couple, which included a pregnant woman, came to the UAE on a visit, but due to the global pandemic they were unable to return to their country, and could not cover the cost of housing and food.

Al Mazrouei noted that the couple asked the Dubai Police for assistance to help them return to their home and family, especially as the wife is waiting to give birth, adding that the department immediately contacted relevant authorities.

He added that the department assisted with their travel procedures, which include conducting the necessary medical tests and ensuring that they followed appropriate security measures until they left the country.

The couple thanked the Dubai Police for providing their assistance.

