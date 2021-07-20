UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Inspector Of UAE Ministry Of Interior Embarks On African Tour, Meets President Of Senegal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:45 PM

General Inspector of UAE Ministry of Interior embarks on African tour, meets President of Senegal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) Macky Sall, President of Senegal, received in the capital Dakar, Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, General Inspector of the Ministry of Interior, who is touring nine African countries, to strengthen relations with the UAE and encourage further cooperation in police and security areas.

During the meeting, Sall conveyed the greetings of his country’s leadership and people to the UAE’s leadership, and both sides discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation between the police forces of the two friendly countries.

At the start of his tour, Al Raisi met with several Senegalese officials, most notably Moustapha Niasse, President of National Assembly of Senegal, Antoine Felix Diome, Minister of Interior, and Sido Baker Yado, Police General Inspector.

Al Raisi also visited the Police academy of Senegal, which also serves many neighbouring countries, where he was briefed about the achievements and services, including those related to police sciences curriculums, exercises and police recruit training.

In his capacity as a member of the Executive Committee for Asia of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), Al Raisi and the Senegalese officials discussed their collaboration with Interpol, ways of combatting crime and developing relevant training curriculums.

Related Topics

National Assembly Police UAE Dakar Senegal Criminals Asia

Recent Stories

69,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

2 hours ago

Five criminals nabbed during general hold up in mu ..

2 hours ago

NCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul- ..

2 hours ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs report

2 hours ago

Two People Detained in Mali For Planning Attack on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.