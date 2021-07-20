General Inspector of UAE Ministry of Interior embarks on African tour, meets President of Senegal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) Macky Sall, President of Senegal, received in the capital Dakar, Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, General Inspector of the Ministry of Interior, who is touring nine African countries, to strengthen relations with the UAE and encourage further cooperation in police and security areas.

During the meeting, Sall conveyed the greetings of his country’s leadership and people to the UAE’s leadership, and both sides discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation between the police forces of the two friendly countries.

At the start of his tour, Al Raisi met with several Senegalese officials, most notably Moustapha Niasse, President of National Assembly of Senegal, Antoine Felix Diome, Minister of Interior, and Sido Baker Yado, Police General Inspector.

Al Raisi also visited the Police academy of Senegal, which also serves many neighbouring countries, where he was briefed about the achievements and services, including those related to police sciences curriculums, exercises and police recruit training.

In his capacity as a member of the Executive Committee for Asia of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), Al Raisi and the Senegalese officials discussed their collaboration with Interpol, ways of combatting crime and developing relevant training curriculums.