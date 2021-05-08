UrduPoint.com
General Secretariat Of Muslim Council Of Elders Calls On International Community To Swiftly Move To Quell Tensions In Jerusalem

Umer Jamshaid 16 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

General Secretariat of Muslim Council of Elders calls on international community to swiftly move to quell tensions in Jerusalem

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Muslim Council of Elders calls on the international community to swiftly move to quell tensions in Jerusalem following recent violent clashes.

In a statement today, the General Secretariat warns against growing tensions between followers of different religions, which plays into the hands of extremists to promote hatred and extremism.

General Secretary of the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, said, "The use of violence and hate speech is not only unacceptable but contradicts our continued calls for cooler heads and reason to prevail. It is imperative that all sides adhere to international conventions pertaining to the sanctity of places of worship."

