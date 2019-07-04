UrduPoint.com
General Sports Authority Holds Meeting With National Sporting Federations

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:15 PM

General Sports Authority holds meeting with national sporting federations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) The General Sports Authority organised a consultative meeting with several representatives of sporting federations, as per a resolution by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to encourage children of UAE nationals and residents to participate in official sporting competitions.

Yousef Abdulghaffar, Secretary-General of the Authority, said that the meeting with sports officials in charge of decision-making was aimed at agreeing on a mechanism that complies with regulations related to the registration process of sporting events.

The authority aimed to implement the resolution, he noted.

He added that the resolution would support the authority’s future initiatives, including the "Emirates Sports Support and Sponsorship Programme," to support Emirati sporting talents, as well as the "Marsad Digital Sports Database."

The participants at the meeting praised the role of the authority in governing national sports federations and improving performance. They also agreed to draft their suggestions on how to manage talented athletes.

