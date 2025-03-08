(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – The General Women's Uinion (GWU) will participate in the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) which will convene in New York from March 10-21, 2025, focusing on reviewing progress toward gender equality.

This year’s gathering will focus on the review and appraisal of the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BPfA), alongside the outcomes of the 23rd special session of the General Assembly, which reaffirmed global commitments to women's rights and empowerment and the realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Amid a rapidly changing and unpredictable landscape and with global leaders, policymakers and advocates in attendance, CSW69 aims to strengthen commitments and accelerate progress toward a more just and equal world.

The review will include an assessment of current challenges that affect the implementation of the Platform for Action and the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women and its contribution towards the full realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The GWU delegation, which is led by Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union (GWU), will engage in five high-level side events on the margins of the CSW69: Women and Technology: Inspiring Stories in the GCC Countries; Realising the Promise of Beijing for Advancing Women in Leadership; Innovation in Data Collection; The Role of the national strategies in the women economic empowerment in the MENA Region; and Women in Gaza Rising for Freedom and Dignity.

This session coincides with the launch of the “Mother of the Nation” exhibition, which aims to shed light on the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and her significant efforts and pioneering achievements in the field of supporting and empowering women in various fields.

As the first subsidiary bodies created by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 1946, the Commission on the Status of Women is a functional commission of ECOSOC and the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality, the rights and the empowerment of women.