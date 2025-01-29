ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The General Women's Union (GWU) and the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a framework and strategic pathway for female empowerment and leadership.

This MoU serves as a Primary reference for consolidating efforts to highlight the United Arab Emirates' commitment to advancing Emirati women's roles in the customs sector.

Additionally, the MoU seeks to promote media consciousness regarding the balance between women's familial and societal roles, initiate women's empowerment initiatives, facilitate contributions toward future leadership in this domain, and enhance institutional communication channels to strengthen the collaborative partnership between both parties.

The collaborative framework encompasses the exchange of knowledge, expertise, institutional experiences, and studies in shared fields to strengthen human resources, operational procedures, and institutional capabilities. Additionally, the MoU covers joint marketing activities through various digital channels, public relations, and other communication platforms.

Furthermore, it focuses on building women's capacities, encouraging their participation, and qualifying them to engage in non-conventional roles within Abu Dhabi Customs operations. It also aims to support initiatives and programs that enhance women's empowerment, promote the principle of equal opportunities, and raise awareness of gender balance within Abu Dhabi Customs and providing general frameworks, policies, and strategies dedicated to supporting and empowering women in the United Arab Emirates.

The General Women's Union shall involve the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs in the system for monitoring progress, as well as in digital systems and services aimed at women in the UAE.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate to highlight the role and achievements of within Abu Dhabi Customs' operational spheres, exchange expertise, and collaborate on available training and educational programs, while jointly organising events, workshops, and initiatives.

The MoU was signed by Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, and Rashid Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs.

For her part, Noura Al Suwaidi praised the progress made by Abu Dhabi Customs in supporting and empowering women, emphasising that Emirati women have demonstrated exceptional capability and efficiency across all sectors of customs work, serving as a cornerstone in customs inspection and innovation.

She stated, "The General Women's Union is committed to furthering its collaborative efforts with government and local entities, civil society institutions, and the private sector to support women's empowerment. This aligns with the vision of our wise leadership and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), who has prioritised women's advancement and implemented strategies and plans ensuring women's representation across all educational and professional domains Through providing opportunities and investing in their capabilities and potentials, the UAE has emerged as the global exemplar in elevating women's status and strengthening their role in achieving the sustainable development goals."

Rashid Lahej Al Mansoori stated, "Abu Dhabi Customs places the utmost importance on women's empowerment, recognising them as key partners in various national fields, particularly in light of their vital contributions to development, future-building, and national service under the benevolent patronage of our wise leadership and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF)."

He added," Emirati women have demonstrated, year after year, that they are exemplars of dedication, perseverance, and accomplishment." He further noted that the signing of the MOU with the General Women’s Union aligns with Abu Dhabi Customs’ ongoing commitment to supporting women's advancement, having been among the foremost government entities to empower women across all customs sectors by entrusting them with responsibilities and incorporating them in decision-making processes, recognising their capabilities, energy, and innovative potential, thereby enabling them to play a pivotal role in cementing Abu Dhabi Customs' global leadership position."