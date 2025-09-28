Open Menu

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council For Women Sign MoU To Promote Women’s Empowerment, Advancement

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 06:15 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) The General Women’s Union (GWU) signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Supreme Council for Women in the Kingdom of Bahrain, within the framework of the close fraternal relations between the two countries, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise and successful experiences in women’s empowerment and advancement.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with the participation of high-level delegations from various countries around the world.

This MoU comes as a continuation of the cooperation between the two parties since the signing of the first memorandum in December 2007. It stems from their shared desire to further develop institutional partnerships and expand areas of coordination in line with the priorities and developments of the next phase—particularly in the fields of integrating women’s needs into sustainable development, promoting equal opportunities and gender balance.

This also includes organising joint programmes and initiatives that promote women’s participation in social, economic, and political life.

The memorandum outlines cooperation in several key areas, most notably: exchanging specialised studies and research, organising joint events and programmes, exchanging delegations and expertise, and coordinating positions in regional and international forums in support of common goals, with a commitment to periodic follow-up mechanisms to ensure the effective implementation of its provisions.

