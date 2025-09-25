Open Menu

General Women’s Union Launches World's First Official Employment Programme For Productive Families

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

General Women’s Union launches world's first official employment programme for Productive Families

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) The General Women's Union (GWU) announced today the launch of the world’s first official employment programme dedicated to Productive Families, offering a fixed monthly salary and comprehensive job benefits. This pioneering step reflects the long-term “Mother of the Nation's 50:50 Vision”, which extends to the year 2075 and aims to enhance the role of women and empower them economically and socially.

The announcement was made during the second edition of the “Creatives Path Programme," which kicked off today in Al Ain City.

This initiative is a practical embodiment of the “50:50” vision launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. The vision seeks to boost the participation of Emirati women across various fields of development.

Under this innovative initiative, the General Women’s Union grants Productive Families the status of "official employees" with a monthly salary, in addition to a share of net profits generated from the sale of products delivered to the GWU's Centre for Traditional Industries and Handicrafts.

Female employees under this programme will also be registered with the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, ensuring them insurance coverage and a more secure future.

Participants are required to produce and deliver a specified number of products weekly, according to agreed-upon standards, without being bound by daily working hours or physical attendance—offering complete flexibility in line with the nature of family-based and creative work.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, said that the launch of the world’s first official employment model for Productive Families reflects the deep confidence of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in the capabilities of Emirati women and embodies her ongoing directives to support their economic and social empowerment.

"This initiative does not only offer a stable source of income to families," Al Suwaidi said, "but it also opens new pathways for institutional and sustainable contributions to the national economy."

Eng. Ghalia Ali Al Mannai, Head of the Strategic and Development Affairs at the GWU, added that the new employment mechanism provides Productive Families with a flexible work structure from within their homes, while ensuring full professional and legal protections, including pension registration.

“Allocating a share of profits further strengthens motivation and enhances product quality,” Al Mannai noted, “which is essential for the sustainability and competitiveness of traditional crafts in the market.”

The launch of this employment model marks a paradigm shift in supporting the home-based and creative economy, institutionalising the integration of Productive Families into the national economic cycle under a socially protective and strategically guided framework.

The event serves as a premier national platform for promoting Emirati innovation and expanding sustainable employment opportunities. The initiative aligns with the UAE’s strategic goals to empower women and bolster their role in the creative economy.

During the exhibition, new opportunities under the Creatives Path Programme were unveiled, aimed at supporting Emirati job seekers in the cultural and creative sectors. This effort includes employment and training placements in the private sector, in collaboration with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Job Sale Women Market Family Event From Share Employment

Recent Stories

It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreem ..

It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi ..

11 minutes ago
 Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at A ..

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case

35 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims th ..

Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP

47 minutes ago
 ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister disc ..

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

1 hour ago
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

2 hours ago
 Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..

2 hours ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

2 hours ago
 UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East