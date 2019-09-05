Generous nation fuels success of UAE’s breast cancer awareness drive ‘Pink Caravan’

With support from the UAE populace, Sharjah-based Friends of Cancer Patients, FOCP, has made tremendous efforts to reduce breast cancer fatalities in the nation for almost a decade, with their Pink Caravan Ride, PCR, awareness campaign having mapped the UAE entirely, offering 64,000 free medical tests and screenings worth more than AED37 million since its launch in 2011

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) With support from the UAE populace, Sharjah-based Friends of Cancer Patients, FOCP, has made tremendous efforts to reduce breast cancer fatalities in the nation for almost a decade, with their Pink Caravan Ride, PCR, awareness campaign having mapped the UAE entirely, offering 64,000 free medical tests and screenings worth more than AED37 million since its launch in 2011.

The 2019 edition of the ride ended with 7,200 successful free medical examinations, including breast screenings, bringing the total number to 64,012, with a total cost of more than AED16 million since 2011. Each exam cost AED250, while the ultrasound cost AED1,000. The PCR carried out 2,945 ultrasounds, taking the cost to AED2,945 million Since the first edition, more than 18,630 suspected cases were referred to hospitals for mammogram tests, taking the total figure spent to AED18,630 million.

In 2019, PCR unearthed 11 positive cases, with all of the patients receiving free treatment in leading cancer facilities in the UAE.

The non-profit organisation spent AED1.77 million this year on patient support, with an additional AED300,000 invested in genetic testing introduced to make treatment plans more effective.

Of the funds that the PCR raised since 2017, AED4,332,000 million was dedicated to the treatment of 34 breast cancer patients detected through the PCR in the last three years.

Reem BinKaram, Head of the PCR Higher Steering Committee, said, "Proof of the PCR's success is the 73 beneficiaries we have been able to support through their arduous breast cancer journeys since 2011. This has been made possible by the unquestioning generosity and community spirit of the people of the UAE, citizens and residents, public and private organisations, who have been central to furthering our mission of creating a healthier future for our country."

A World Health Organisation, WHO, study revealed that breast cancer survivors worldwide have doubled since 1990 attributed to the level of public awareness and the importance of early screening. Based on these facts, WHO declared October as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"The UAE is determined to bring down cancer fatalities by nearly 18 percent by 2021. So, it is now more important than ever, to double our efforts towards attaining this goal. I call on every individual in our beloved nation, celebrated globally for our humanitarianism, to continue supporting us in our mission to fight one of the most widespread diseases in the UAE and worldwide," BinKaram added.