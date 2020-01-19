Georgian Interior Minister praises country’s bilateral relations with UAE

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) While meeting Issa Al Basha Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Georgia, Vakhtang Gomelauri, Interior Minister of Georgia, praised the overall bilateral relations between the UAE and Georgia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing their cooperation, especially in the area of security.

Al Nuaimi also highlighted the keenness of the UAE’s leadership and government to consolidate and enhance the overall ties between the two countries.