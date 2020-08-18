Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI, Georgia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia has received the UAE Ambassador to Georgia Essa Abdulla Al Nuaimi on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Ambassador to Georgia.

Ambassador Al Nuaimi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Georgian PM and their wishes for continued progress to the government and people of Georgia.

PM Gakharia reciprocated the greetings to the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed, hailing the distinguished relations between the two countries, and wishing the Ambassador success in his future assignments.