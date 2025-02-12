Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuable model

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) During his main address on the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS), Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted the common visions that his country shares with the UAE, calling for concerted international efforts to drive global progress.

“The UAE and Georgia hold strategic positions as global crossroads: Georgia serves as a vital gateway between the east and west, while the UAE places a central role in connecting key global visions,” said Kobakhidze.

“This advantageous positioning has established both nations as crucial hubs for international trade, logistics, and global connectivity, driving the growth of our partnership and creating new opportunities for collaboration.”

Highlighting the strong ties between Georgia and UAE, Kobakhidze said the aligned visions lay the foundation for cooperation that contributes to global progress, underscoring the summit’s pivotal role as a platform that empowers world leaders to shape future policies and foster positive change for a prosperous future.

“It’s only through open and continuous discussions that we can build mutual understanding and make informed decisions for the benefit of all,” said Kobakhidze, urging attendees to leverage WGS in building stronger partnerships.

The prime minister shared Georgia’s key achievements, noting that the UAE’s “progress serves as both an inspiration and valuable model reinforcing the idea that strategic vision and determination can drive lasting prosperity.”

Despite a challenging geopolitical environment, Georgia witnessed economic growth with a 9.7% average growth rate in 2021-2023 in a trajectory that continued in 2024. According to the International Monetary Fund projections, Georgia is expected to ensure the fastest economic growth in the medium term among regional and European countries.

In 2024, Georgia’s export of goods increased by 7.8 percent, amounting to $6.6 billion, and its tourist revenues grew by 7.3%, reaching a historic $4.4 billion.

Kobakhidze noted that this economic stability has led Georgia to broaden its international partnerships, with the UAE emerging as a key strategic partner. “UAE stands as a remarkable example of economic success in a nation that has demonstrated innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth,” added Kobakhidze.