Open Menu

Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s Progress Serves As Both Inspiration & Valuable Model

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuable model

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) During his main address on the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS), Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted the common visions that his country shares with the UAE, calling for concerted international efforts to drive global progress.

“The UAE and Georgia hold strategic positions as global crossroads: Georgia serves as a vital gateway between the east and west, while the UAE places a central role in connecting key global visions,” said Kobakhidze.

“This advantageous positioning has established both nations as crucial hubs for international trade, logistics, and global connectivity, driving the growth of our partnership and creating new opportunities for collaboration.”

Highlighting the strong ties between Georgia and UAE, Kobakhidze said the aligned visions lay the foundation for cooperation that contributes to global progress, underscoring the summit’s pivotal role as a platform that empowers world leaders to shape future policies and foster positive change for a prosperous future.

“It’s only through open and continuous discussions that we can build mutual understanding and make informed decisions for the benefit of all,” said Kobakhidze, urging attendees to leverage WGS in building stronger partnerships.

The prime minister shared Georgia’s key achievements, noting that the UAE’s “progress serves as both an inspiration and valuable model reinforcing the idea that strategic vision and determination can drive lasting prosperity.”

Despite a challenging geopolitical environment, Georgia witnessed economic growth with a 9.7% average growth rate in 2021-2023 in a trajectory that continued in 2024. According to the International Monetary Fund projections, Georgia is expected to ensure the fastest economic growth in the medium term among regional and European countries.

In 2024, Georgia’s export of goods increased by 7.8 percent, amounting to $6.6 billion, and its tourist revenues grew by 7.3%, reaching a historic $4.4 billion.

Kobakhidze noted that this economic stability has led Georgia to broaden its international partnerships, with the UAE emerging as a key strategic partner. “UAE stands as a remarkable example of economic success in a nation that has demonstrated innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth,” added Kobakhidze.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Progress Georgia All Billion

Recent Stories

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop o ..

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

46 minutes ago
 Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

47 minutes ago
 Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in ..

Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock

47 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, ..

Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

1 hour ago
 Respect for national institutions vital to strengt ..

Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana

47 minutes ago
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from Germa ..

BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad

49 minutes ago
 Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses wi ..

Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs

49 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Pal ..

AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight

49 minutes ago
 DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

49 minutes ago
 U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 ..

U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..

49 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming ..

Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East