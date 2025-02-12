Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s Progress Serves As Both Inspiration & Valuable Model
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 12:30 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) During his main address on the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS), Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted the common visions that his country shares with the UAE, calling for concerted international efforts to drive global progress.
“The UAE and Georgia hold strategic positions as global crossroads: Georgia serves as a vital gateway between the east and west, while the UAE places a central role in connecting key global visions,” said Kobakhidze.
“This advantageous positioning has established both nations as crucial hubs for international trade, logistics, and global connectivity, driving the growth of our partnership and creating new opportunities for collaboration.”
Highlighting the strong ties between Georgia and UAE, Kobakhidze said the aligned visions lay the foundation for cooperation that contributes to global progress, underscoring the summit’s pivotal role as a platform that empowers world leaders to shape future policies and foster positive change for a prosperous future.
“It’s only through open and continuous discussions that we can build mutual understanding and make informed decisions for the benefit of all,” said Kobakhidze, urging attendees to leverage WGS in building stronger partnerships.
The prime minister shared Georgia’s key achievements, noting that the UAE’s “progress serves as both an inspiration and valuable model reinforcing the idea that strategic vision and determination can drive lasting prosperity.”
Despite a challenging geopolitical environment, Georgia witnessed economic growth with a 9.7% average growth rate in 2021-2023 in a trajectory that continued in 2024. According to the International Monetary Fund projections, Georgia is expected to ensure the fastest economic growth in the medium term among regional and European countries.
In 2024, Georgia’s export of goods increased by 7.8 percent, amounting to $6.6 billion, and its tourist revenues grew by 7.3%, reaching a historic $4.4 billion.
Kobakhidze noted that this economic stability has led Georgia to broaden its international partnerships, with the UAE emerging as a key strategic partner. “UAE stands as a remarkable example of economic success in a nation that has demonstrated innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth,” added Kobakhidze.
Recent Stories
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
More Stories From Middle East
-
Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuable model5 minutes ago
-
NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 202450 minutes ago
-
WGS 2025: Pakistan's Prime Minister outlines country's vision for resilient, green, prosperous futur ..50 minutes ago
-
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub1 hour ago
-
Economic cooperation with UAE continuously prospering: Prime Minister of Georgia1 hour ago
-
President of Poland committed to enhance connectivity, economic cooperation with UAE2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Prime Minister at WGS, discusses growing relations2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of GovTech Prize, Global Best M-Gov Award at WGS 20252 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan, reaffirms bilateral historical ties2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Poland at World Governments Summit 20252 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote session hosted by IMF Managing Director as part of WGS 20252 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of Global Government Excellence Award 20252 hours ago