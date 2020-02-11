German and Emirati cities make great partners: German Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) As an increasing share of the global population living in cities, the world has to make sure that cities grow in a sustainable and climate-friendly manner, according to a top German diplomat.

"The planet will be saved in the cities. International cooperation between cities is essential; German and Emirati cities make great partners," said Peter Fischer, the German Ambassador to the UAE.

He was speaking at a reception at his residence on Monday evening on the occasion of the World Urban Forum 2020, being held in Abu Dhabi, according to a press release issued by the German Embassy.

Ulrich Sierau, Lord Mayor of Dortmund in Germany, outlined his city’s transformation from traditional industries to digitalisation that created new jobs for its multicultural population.

Dr. Peter Kurz, Lord Mayor of Mannheim, highlighted his city’s success in innovation rankings, noting that "diversity and density" produce creative solutions for "our common future."

Eman Al Mughairy, an Emirati Youth Leader, emphasised the significant role of youth in shaping urban policy. A diverse and multicultural population that cherishes tolerance as a value, sustainability and connectivity in mobility and infrastructure are the essential elements of a city in the aspirations of young Emiratis, she added.

Attendees of the event stressed the potential for Emirate-German partnership, concluded the press release.