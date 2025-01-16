German Delegation Visits 20th SteelFab, Hails Innovation In Metalworking
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Expo Centre Sharjah welcomed an official delegation from the Federal Republic of Germany on the sidelines of the 20th edition of SteelFab exhibition, which is currently underway at the Centre and will conclude today, Thursday, 16th January.
The delegation was briefed on the exhibition’s agenda, the initial outcomes of the German companies’ participation, and their showcase of the latest machinery, technologies, and global innovations in the metalworking and steel fabrication industry.
The delegation was received by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, and several members of SCCI’s board of Directors, along with Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah. The German delegation included Thomas Kufen, Mayor of the City of Essen, and Oliver P. Kuhrt, CEO of Messe Essen.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance German companies’ engagement in SteelFab exhibition, exploring opportunities for collaboration to elevate the role of the exhibition sector in advancing the steel and iron industry.
The German delegation praised the achievements of SteelFab, which has successfully established itself as one of the leading events in the metalworking industry across the middle East and North Africa.
The meeting began with Abdallah Sultan Al Owais welcoming the Mayor of Essen and his delegation, wishing that this visit would strengthen economic cooperation between the two friendly countries.
He emphasised the importance of this visit in opening new avenues for collaboration in the exhibition sector, particularly as German businesses have been increasingly participating in various events and exhibitions hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, including SteelFab.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa noted that the growing international participation in SteelFab is a testament to the exhibition’s leading status and the high confidence placed in it by regional and international brands.
He added that German companies have made a valuable contribution to the exhibition, presenting cutting-edge technology and equipment pertinent to the steel and metal industries.
For his part, Thomas Kufen praised the successes achieved by SteelFab 2025, the high level of expertise of the exhibiting companies, the remarkable turnout of visitors, and the facilitation and support extended to exhibitors by Sharjah Expo Centre.
He also highlighted the exhibition’s live presentations and demonstrations of the latest technologies and innovations in the metalworking and steel fabrication industry.
