German economy to decrease by at least 10%

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Germany's DIHK chambers of industry and commerce expect Europe's largest economy to shrink at least 10 percent this year due to the coronavirus crisis, its president said on Tuesday, a much more pessimistic view than the government's forecast, Reuters reported.

"This year, and there is no way around it, we will witness a historic economic downturn," DIHK President Eric Schweitzer said when presenting the association's latest survey of industrial companies.

The DIHK's expectation for an economic plunge in the double-digit percentage range compares with the government's forecast for a record contraction of 6.3 percent in 2020.

"German businesses are facing their biggest challenge since the end of World War Two," Schweitzer said, adding that many industrial companies were facing massive liquidity problems.