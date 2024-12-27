German President Dissolves Parliament, Sets February 23 Election Date
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 11:01 PM
BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has dissolved parliament and set elections for 23rd February, seven months earlier than originally planned, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.
Steinmeier's decision on Friday was expected and follows the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition in November and a failed confidence motion in his government on 16th December.
