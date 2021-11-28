Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

(@FahadShabbir)

MUNICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) Germany's first two cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Munich, German news agency (dpa) quoted the Bavarian health minister as saying on Saturday.

Omicron, first detected in South Africa in November, has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The two travellers found to be carrying the strain in Germany had entered the country by plane from South Africa on 24th November, Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek said.