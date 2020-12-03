UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Extends Partial Lockdown Until January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:30 PM

Germany extends partial lockdown until January

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) Germany's partial coronavirus lockdown is set to stretch into January - and could become significantly tougher if conditions don't improve - said Federal and state leaders on Wednesday after their latest meeting on the pandemic.

In an effort to control the spread of the disease, the country has been under a partial lockdown since 2nd November. That will now be extended until 10th January.

Last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the country's 16 states had pushed the end date back to 20th December. The partial lockdown means restaurants, clubs and cultural institutions are shut down and most shops have strict limits on the number of customers they can admit at any one time.

Related Topics

Germany Angela Merkel January November December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Korea Signs Deal to Purchase AstraZeneca's C ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Prosecutors to Gather Case Against Abe's ..

3 minutes ago

Colombia to Buy 10Mln Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Agai ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan’s short film ‘Home 1947' wins best aw ..

35 minutes ago

Australian Health Ministry Recommends Approval of ..

27 minutes ago

Japan Plans to Ban Sale of New Gasoline-Only Cars ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.