Germany extends partial lockdown until January

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) Germany's partial coronavirus lockdown is set to stretch into January - and could become significantly tougher if conditions don't improve - said Federal and state leaders on Wednesday after their latest meeting on the pandemic.

In an effort to control the spread of the disease, the country has been under a partial lockdown since 2nd November. That will now be extended until 10th January.

Last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the country's 16 states had pushed the end date back to 20th December. The partial lockdown means restaurants, clubs and cultural institutions are shut down and most shops have strict limits on the number of customers they can admit at any one time.