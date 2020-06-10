UrduPoint.com
Germany Extends Travel Warning For Non-European States

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Germany extends travel warning for non-European states

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Germany will extend its travel warning for non-European countries until the end of August but lift border controls to all its neighbours by mid-June, Reuters quoted ministers as saying on Wednesday.

As the coronavirus crisis in many European countries eases somewhat, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany does not yet have systems with the rest of the world to assess and coordinate travel without entailing potentially incalculable risks.

"We cannot and will not risk Germans being stranded all over the world again this summer or holidaymakers returning to Germany with the virus undetected," said Maas in a statement.

Germany had already announced it would lift a blanket travel ban for EU members, Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from 15th June, opening the way to separate travel advice for individual regions.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday Germany was going further and would lift border controls by 15th June, while cautioning it would reconsider if the virus situation worsens.

Seehofer also said existing rules for non-EU citizens wanting to come to Germany would be extended until the end of June.

