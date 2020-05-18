UrduPoint.com
Germany Further Eases Restrictions On Restaurants, Cafes And Hotels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Many of Germany's Federal states are due to further lift some of the restrictions designed to contain the novel coronavirus on restaurants, cafes, hotels and other hospitality providers on Monday.

Dehoga, an association representing the sector, criticised the inconsistencies in the rules as applied by the different states and even within those states, reported the German press agency, dpa.

In Berlin, for example, bars still remained closed over the weekend, while in the surrounding state of Brandenburg the pubs were open, the agency noted.

"One health regulation applies across the board, however, patrons are to stay 1.5 metres away from one another, and most service staff are to wear protective face masks covering their mouths and noses," dpa concluded.

