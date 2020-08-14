UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Hails Normalisation Of Relations Between UAE, Israel

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:15 PM

Germany hails normalisation of relations between UAE, Israel

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has welcomed the treaty to establish "diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel".

The German top diplomat issued a statement today, hailing the treaty as 'historic'. "I have just spoken to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on the telephone and offered him my congratulations on this historic step. The normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is an important contribution to achieving peace in the region. It is good that the Israeli Government has agreed to suspend its annexation plans," he said.

"We hope that this agreement will be the starting point for further positive developments in the region and that it can also inject fresh impetus into the middle East peace process.

We continue to maintain that only a negotiated two-state solution can bring lasting peace to the Middle East. Together with our partners in Europe and the region, we have been working intensively in recent months to prevent an annexation and to support the resumption of direct negotiations. We are also prepared to lend our active support to this process," added the statement.

The German government's spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, likewise expressed hope the treaty would pave the way to renew negotiations over the two-state solution.

Related Topics

Israel Europe German United Arab Emirates Middle East Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

1 hour ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

2 hours ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

2 hours ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.