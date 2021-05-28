Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccine from June 7

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) Germany plans to make enough COVID-19 vaccine doses available to offer a first shot to children aged 12-16 from June 7, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

With more than 40% of the population of around 83 million having received at least one dose, attention has turned to the question of extending vaccinations to adolescents, Reuters said.

"Every citizen will be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer. This also includes those who are now likely to be included in this vaccination offer, namely 12- to 16-year-old children," Merkel told a news conference.