UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Plans To Offer Adolescents COVID-19 Vaccine From June 7

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:15 AM

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccine from June 7

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) Germany plans to make enough COVID-19 vaccine doses available to offer a first shot to children aged 12-16 from June 7, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

With more than 40% of the population of around 83 million having received at least one dose, attention has turned to the question of extending vaccinations to adolescents, Reuters said.

"Every citizen will be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer. This also includes those who are now likely to be included in this vaccination offer, namely 12- to 16-year-old children," Merkel told a news conference.

Related Topics

Germany Angela Merkel June From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

21 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

51 minutes ago

Launch postponed for Soyuz rocket with UK telecom ..

2 hours ago

Violence against women can be stopped by creating ..

2 hours ago

Two-Thirds of US Voters Believe China Likely Creat ..

2 hours ago

US Will Not Rejoin 'Open Skies' Treaty With Russia ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.