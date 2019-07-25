UrduPoint.com
Germany Ready To Take Part In Hormuz Naval Mission: RND Media Group

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:15 PM

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission: RND media group

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) BERLIN, 25th July, 2019 (Reuters) - Germany is ready to take part in a British plan for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, media group RND reported, citing participants in a meeting of parliament's foreign relations committee.

RND said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had told the special meeting of the committee on Wednesday: "We want to be there."

A mandate for joining the mission would be voted on in parliament, RND added. There was no immediate comment available from the German Foreign Ministry, when contacted by Reuters.

