Germany reclassifies Britain due to India strain, limiting travel

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2021) Germany is adjusting its classification of Britain to identify it as a virus variant area due to the spread of the coronavirus strain first identified in India, the Robert Koch institute (RKI) for disease control said.

The move means significant restrictions on travel will come into force on Sunday. Airlines, rail and bus companies will only be able to bring German citizens or residents into the country.

Arrivals in Germany will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, with no possible reduction even if they test negative for the virus.

This step is hard for Britain but it is necessary to prevent the fast spread of the Indian variant in Germany, a spokesman for German Health Minister Jens Spahn told dpa on Friday.

If we want to continue to push down infection numbers, we must prevent contagious virus variants from jeopardizing the positive developments, he said.

We will only be armed against this kind of danger when more people are vaccinated.

Britain is the first country in Europe to be identified as a virus variant area, Germany's highest risk category, for some time. The category currently applies to 11 countries in Asia, Africa and South America.

Britain recorded more than 3,400 cases of the variant as of May 19.

Britain's government has expressed confidence in its ability to contain the variant's spread with additional surge testing and an expansion of vaccine eligibility to everyone over 18 in affected areas. The overall campaign is currently giving jabs to those 34 and older.

Bolton and Blackburn recently reported a slight increase in the number of people hospitalized due to the virus. Britain's Health Minister Matt Hancock said that most of those affected had not received the vaccine, despite being eligible.

Officials say this means the vaccinations currently available do provide protection from the variant.